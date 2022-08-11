Watch Now
Unidentified woman talks with employees before stealing $900 worth of merchandise

Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 11, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a woman who stole $936 worth of merchandise from the Ralph Lauren Polo on Summerlin Road.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the woman was conversing with employees while looking at merchandise.

The woman then asked for a “price check” and followed an employee to the front of the store, but kept walking, passing all points of sale and going out the door.

Crime Stoppers describes her as a white woman with dark hair and a thin build. In the photos from the store, she was wearing a blue shirt with a white tank top underneath and a colorful bandana on her head. She has tattoos on the outside of her right and left calves.

If you have any information on who this woman is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

