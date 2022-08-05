Unidentified person robs arcade, escapes on foot

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a person who robbed an arcade on Thursday.

At around 6:00 p.m., the person went into Gold Rush Arcade on Cypress Lake Drive and passed a note demanding a large amount of money.

After that, the person left the arcade on foot with the money.

In the first video above, you can see the interaction between the robber and the cashier. In the second, you can see the person enter and exit the store on foot.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online on the Crime Stoppers website or on the P3 Tips app.