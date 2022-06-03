Watch
Unidentified man attempted to steal $1,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot

HomeDepotThief1.jpg
Fort Myers Police Department
HomeDepotThief4.jpg
HomeDepotThief3.jpg
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 16:04:12-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying a man who attempted to steal $1,124 worth of wire from Home Depot on Forum Boulevard.

HomeDepotThief2.jpg
Authorities say the man was white, wearing a black hat, a dark blue polo shirt and jeans.

According to a press release, the suspect put three big rolls of wire into a shopping cart and tried to bypass the points of sale.
When Home Depot’s Loss Prevention confronted the suspect, he left the three rolls of wire behind and fled towards the parking lot. He then left the area in an “older model” pickup truck.

The Fort Myers Police Department asks anyone able to identify the suspect to call Detective Carlos Ramos at 239-321-7698 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

