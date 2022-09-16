Ultra-low-cost carrier Avelo adds new RSW route

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Just one week after making its expansion into Southwest International Airport official, ultra-low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has added another nonstop route to its schedule.

Lexington, Ky. is the newest route, joining previously announced trips to Binghamton, N.Y., Kalamazoo and Lansing, Mich., New Haven, Conn., and Raleigh/Durham, N.C.

Avelo launched RSW as its fourth "base," following hubs in Orlando, California and Connecticut.

Over time, the company says it hopes to fly "hundreds of thousands" of visitors annually to Southwest Florida.

Avelo says it will base one 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737-800 jetliner at RSW. Avelo’s current systemwide fleet consists of 11 737 NGs, with plans to have 16 aircraft flying by the second quarter of 2023.

