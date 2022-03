NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — In the months of March and April East- West Fine Art gallery is showcasing Ukrainian artwork to show support to the Ukrainian communities during these difficult times.

The gallery will be donating 100% of sale profits to the Ukrainian artists who created them for the months of March and April.

More art shipments are said to come from Ukraine anytime now.

