Ukraine tribute murals vandalized

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A pair of murals painted in tribute to the residents of Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was found vandalized Monday morning.

Pedestrians and drivers passing the Alliance for the Arts on McGergor Blvd. woke up Monday morning to find a mural depicting the face of Zelenskyy coated in red paint.

Another mural was found splattered with various other colors of paint. Rivulets of paint were left splashed on the sidewalk.

Artist Roland Ruocco has been alerted to the vandalism; he said he was "in utter shock."

Fort Myers police confirmed they are investigating the vandalism. No arrests have been made at this time.

