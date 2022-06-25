U.S. Marshals say children abducted by parents found in Mexico

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two kids listed missing and endangered since Tuesday, June 21, 2022, were found Friday by Mexican officials after being abducted by their biological parents according to U.S. Marshals Service.

Fort Myers Police Department was called to assist Hillsborough County deputies in reference to a two-month-old and two-year-old who went missing Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Marshals report, the children were missing since June 20 after being abducted by their biological parents who were facing charges of child interference with custody.

The parents fled the U.S. with their children and were found in Linares, a small city outside of Nuevo Leon, Mexico.