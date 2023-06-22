U.S. Coast Guard rescues four people on Sailboat near Sanibel

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard boat crew rescued 4 people and their dog, Wednesday, south of Sanibel Island.

The group was brought back to the station on Fort Myers Beach with no injuries reported.

According to the report, the crew of the sailing vessel, North Wind, called for help via VHF Channel 16 and reported to Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders, Wednesday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., that their vessel was taking on water from the weather, their sails were torn and their rudder was broken.

A safety information marine broadcast was issued for the anchored vessel to warn boaters of the hazard to navigation.

The weather on scene was 4-5 foot seas and 20-25 mph winds.