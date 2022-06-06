Two-way traffic rebuild on 1st, 2nd Streets to begin

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Big traffic changes will begin Monday night in the Fort Myers River District as part of a construction project to build a two-way traffic system.

The City of Fort Myers will turn the corridors of First and Second Streets into two-way paths. This will allow drivers to travel in both directions and alleviate some safety concerns that have been associated with the area.

It will extend from Fowler St. to Seaboard St. and Palm Beach Blvd. The intersection of Michigan and Seaboard will also be converted for two-way traffic.

City officials hope the changes will lighten area traffic by giving drivers the option to travel east and westbound. Drivers will also have the ability to turn right or left onto Michigan St.

The city has conducted many redevelopment studies over the past 15 years to improve safety in the district. All studies recommended changing from one to two-way streets to eliminate confusing traffic patterns in and out of downtown.

The project will also include lowering speed limits and adding evacuation routes for hurricanes.

Construction zones will be closed to thru-way traffic from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials warn neighboring residents and businesses there will be lots of noise during the construction hours.

The project is due to be wrapped up by Friday.