LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There are two water main breaks in Fort Myers early Wednesday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says there is a water main break on Pine Chase Drive and Castillo Lane.

LCSO says the lanes are blocked and are asking motorists to seek an alternative route.

The second water main break is at Cypress View Drive and Three Oaks Parkway.

Motorists should seek alternative routes for the time being.