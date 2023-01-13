Two unidentified suspects attempt robbery at Home Depot

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Jan. 4, 2023, two unidentified suspects attempted to steal from a Home Depot.

The two people were stopped after leaving Home Depot for stealing they dropped the merchandise and fled the scene with a white-colored ford pickup truck.

The male is described as Hispanic wearing a red/black button-down flannel, with black and white sneakers, dark jeans, and an orange and white hat with sunglasses.

The female is described as Hispanic and was wearing a black and white Nike hat, with a colorful jacket.

The Fort Myers Police Department Detective Division believes the stolen/recovered merchandise is a total of $1,374.

If you have any information on either suspect call 239-321-7698 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.