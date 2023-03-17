Two teens arrested for vehicle burglaries

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On March 17, Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) officers responded to a call near the 100-Block of SE 1st Place, Cape Coral, Lee County, Florida in regards to vehicle burglaries.

Officers arrived at the scene and located three black males matching the description provided by the call running southbound on SE 1st Ave. Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) also responded to the scene to help locate these suspects.

LCSO located 17-year-old Jalen Stokes and 15-year-old Charlie Sturgis attempting to conceal themselves.

Both Jalen and Charlie were arrested on 3 counts of Burglary and 1 count of Petit Theft.