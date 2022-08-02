Watch Now
Two suspects sought in theft after stealing almost $2,000 in merchandise from Target

Posted at 2:49 PM, Aug 02, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla.  — Crime Stoppers is searching for two female suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of products at a Target on Dynasty Dr in Fort Myers.

According to crime Stoppers on July 28, around 8:11 PM two females entered Target and started placing random items in their shopping cart.

The two suspects reportedly left the Target around 8:22 PM. The two women left the location in a silver BMW SUV with an unknown tag.

The surveillance footage shows that one of the women had long black hair and was wearing a black t-shirt with a ‘W’ logo on the front. The second woman had two long braids, a white shirt, jean shorts, and white shoes.

Crime Stoppers says the items stolen were a cordless vacuum and iRobot Roomba Wifi Vacuum.

The grand total of items stolen from the business totals $1,818.97 according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective Carlos Ramos at 239-321-7698 or Crime Stoppers.

