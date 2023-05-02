Two suspects arrested for Cape Coral mail fraud scheme

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Investigators arrest two people in connection with a scheme to defraud up to five victims by taking mail without their permission in Cape Coral last year.

According to Cape Coral Police on June 8, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers from the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) responded to a call for service at the 2300-Block of SE 8th Place in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

The call notes stated a vehicle was driving suspiciously through the neighborhood.

The officer responded to the scene and was able to locate a vehicle matching the description. An officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on a suspicious vehicle.

Officers identified the driver as Dayro Cabral-Rivera, and the passenger as Frankley Rodriguez-Perez. During the traffic stop officers were able to see large amounts of mail inside the vehicle.

Both suspects stated that they live in Miami, and were traveling to Orlando but decided to stop in Cape Coral. They indicated they were going through mailboxes looking for cash or anything they could use to get gas for the vehicle.

The mail was seized as evidence. After a lengthy investigation, the Financial Crimes Unit detectives established probable cause, and a warrant was then submitted to the State Attorney's Office, which approved the charges.

Investigators say both Cabral-Rivera and Rodriguez-Perez were engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain the property of five victims by taking their mail without their permission, thereby committing organized fraud here in Cape Coral.

Both suspects are charged with a scheme to defraud and criminal use of personal identification information.