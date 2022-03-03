Two students arrested in Lee County March 2

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Youth Services Unit arrested two students on March 2 for two different incidents that were allegedly targeting the well-being of their schools, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Incident #1

LCSO was alerted of a bomb threat made in the comments on a social media from a student attending Oak Hammock Middle School.

The School Threat Enforcement Team and Youth Services detectives used advanced investigative techniques to identify the student.

Detectives reportedly arrested the 13-year-old female student.

Incident #2

The Bonita Springs High school School Resource Officer with administration searched a student’s backpack after the student was allegedly acting suspicious.

The school said they found a knife in the student’s bag and called the authorities.

The 16-year-old males student was arrested for possession of a weapon on school grounds.