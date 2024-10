Update: An all-clear has been given for these campuses, according to the Lee County School District.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they've received a report of a teacher hearing a 'possible' gunshot in the Tice community - sending two, local schools into lockdown.

Deputies says Oak Hammock Middle School and Manatee Elementary School are currently under lockdown procedures, as investigators look further into the incident.

This is a developing story.