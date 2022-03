CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department needs your help identifying a male and female who reportedly went to multiple Walgreen stores to stuff their bags with products.

CCPD says that the two went to the cosmetic and beauty areas and walked out at separate times with the many beauty products.

The two were reported leaving in a black vehicle caught on video camera

If you have any information on the two, contact the Cape Coral Police Department.

