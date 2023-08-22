Two people found dead in their home on McGregor Reserve Drive

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man, a woman, and their two dogs were discovered dead in their home on McGregor Reserve Drive on Monday. A gated community that now faces many unanswered questions.

McGregor Reserve Drive is located just off Colonial Boulevard and Sommerset Drive in Fort Myers.

“Nothing ever goes on back here... generally,” said Bill Donathan, a nearby neighbor.

Police tape surrounded the property for hours as they searched for answers.

“They had just gone up north for a couple of weeks, just got back home, and everything seemed to be fine, but I guess it wasn't," said Donathan.

Real estate websites and a sign in the front yard showed the home is currently on the market with a sale pending. As of July, the initial sale price sat at nearly $900,000.

Investigators wrapped up the tape around 7 P.M. Monday night, hours after the discovery. The Fort Myers Police Department says the next step is for the Medical Examiner to find the cause of death. Fox 4 will keep you up to date as we find out more.