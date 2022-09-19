Watch Now
Two people arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle from a 7-11

Posted at 1:50 PM, Sep 19, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla.  — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., Cape Coral Police Department officers were dispatched to a 7-Eleven in regards to an in-progress motor vehicle theft.

According to CCPD a man had left his van unlocked and running at the gas station located at 1206 Cape Coral Parkway East . Two people wearing ski masks were spotted getting in the vehicle and driving off.

Following a stolen vehicle was sent out and the vehicle was found in a traffic stop by Lee County Sheriff's Office in Fort Myers.

The thieves were identified as Xavier David Sturgeon and Nicole Lynn Waynee. LCSO reports their motive was that they needed a way to leave Cape Coral.

LCSO also conducted a search in which they found a purse containing eight credit cards, a checkbook, social security card, and a birth certificate. These items did not belong to either person, and were returned to their rightful owner.

