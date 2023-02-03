Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday.

American Airlines is offering a new nonstop service to Austin, Texas for passengers. This is the first time Fort Myers will have daily nonstop flights to Austin. To book a flight or find out more information, please visit aa.com.

Avelo Airlines is offering a new nonstop service to Wilmington, Delaware for passengers. This is the first time Fort Myers will have nonstop flights to Wilmington, which Avelo will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. To book a flight or find out more information, please visit aveloair.com.