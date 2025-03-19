Two men found guilty of murder in Fort Myers parking lot stabbing at El Patron

Two men have been found guilty of second-degree murder with a weapon after they stabbed a man to death outside of a local restaurant.

On March 10, 2024, a man was attacked in the parking lot of El Patron Restaurante just before 2 a.m.

The state attorney's office says video surveillance shows Jacinto Lopez Sanchez and Domingo Rudy Velasco confronting and attacking the victim - then chasing him as he tried to get away.

The victim was stabbed and seen clutching his side as he ran from the parking lot of the nightclub.

The suspects were roommates.

The victim died at the hospital.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 12, 2025.