Two men arrested for stealing idling car in parking lot

Posted at 12:42 PM, Jul 06, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Officers arrested Lucas Gregory Schulz and Daniel Joseph Noah McClung for grand theft after the two stole an unoccupied, idling car.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, many witnesses saw the two get in the car in the parking lot of a Regions Bank on Del Prado Boulevard. Police said the victim was inside of the bank while this was happening.

Police responded to the call and found the car going eastbound on Viscaya Parkway. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the pair.

While McClung was not cooperative with the investigation, police say Schulz admitted to stealing the vehicle - intending to use it to pay off a large debt.

