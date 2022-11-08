Two Lee County shelters to open as Nicole advances towards Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County officials will reopen two shelters for residents continuing to experience issues with tenable housing, as Tropical Storm Nicole continues on a path toward Florida.

The system is expected to impact the east coast as a Category 1 hurricane, with Southwest Florida expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds and rainfall. Early forecasts indicate a possible 2-4 inches of rain impacting our area.

Due to the North Fort Myers Recreation Center operating as a voting space on Tuesday, the center will instead open Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. as a shelter, alongside the Estero Recreation Center.

Alico Arena, previously announced as a shelter location, is no longer available as an option, county leaders said.

LeeTran will transport people to the shelters from nine locations, the details of which will be posted online. Call 211 for more info.

Disaster recovery sites will be closed during the storm; the Pine Island and Fort Myers Beach locations will close today.

Ian debris pickup will continue until winds hit a certain level; garbage and recycling will remain on schedule until winds hit and surpass 30 mph. City, county, and school operations remain in effect but could change as situations warrant.

