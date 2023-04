TICE, Fla. — Two people were hurt in a mobile home fire on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the 4900 block of Tice Street which is near Ortiz Avenue.

Fire crews were called out at 9:07 a.m. for reports of heavy smoke and fire.

Firefighters say two people were taken to the hospital but no word on their condition at this time.

The fire is out and it is under investigation.

No word of what might have caused the fire.