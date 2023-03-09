Two Disaster Recovery Centers are closing permanently in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Lee County will be closing permanently on Friday, March 10.

The two locations are Pine Island at the Phillips Community Park and the Sanibel Community Church.

To continue to help survivors, Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will be making stops on Pine Island.

Although the deadline to apply for assistance for damage suffered from Hurricane Ian has passed, survivors can still contact FEMA.

Survivors can get help checking their FEMA application status, updating their banking information, getting information with rental assistance, and referrals to agencies that may offer assistance FEMA is unable to provide.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit the Florida disaster website.