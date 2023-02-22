Two corrections deputies arrested in an ongoing internal investigation

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced two corrections depuities were fired and arrested for Felony Misconduct.

During a routine check in the direct observation unit in the Lee County Jail, an inmate was observed to have injuries. The injuries sustained by the inmate were first and second-degree burns.

After authorities were alerted an internal investigation found the burns were caused by two correction officers Casey Howell, and Enzo Finamore.

LEE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, the former deputies threw scalding hot water from a water dispenser onto the inmates to gain compliance. During the investigation, two more inmates were found with the same injuries.

Both Howell and Finamore have been arrested and charged with Felony Official Misconduct and Misdemeanor Battery.

The victims were treated on-site by medical staff and are receiving care.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is taking action to remedy the situation. As of right now, they have removed the hot water dispensers from the direct observation wing. They have added a supervisor to the unit and are looking at ways to improve their training methods.

Howell's bond is set at $16, 500 and Finamore's is set at $6,500.