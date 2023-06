LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (LAFCRD) responded to traffic involving two children Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Elva Avenue South and 13th Street Southwest in Lehigh Acres.

LAFCRD said two children were riding a small dirt bike when the crash occurred.

According to LAFCRD both children have been taken to the hospital and are being treated.

Follow along with Fox 4 as we bring you the latest information.