Two cats dead, turtle missing after house fire

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An electrical fire destroyed a Cape Coral home Monday. While two people and a dog were able to escape uninjured, they lost some of their other house pets to the blaze.

Officials say the fire happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of NW 10th St.

The building was "red-tagged," or deemed unliveable, due to the extent of smoke and fire damage to one half of the home.

Two cats were found dead among the debris. The family turtle remains unaccounted for.

An investigation pointed to an electrical source of origin. A device left charging on a bed was not ruled out as the origin point.