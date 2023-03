LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Cape Coral residents plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Diane Durbon and Brittany Lukasik each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Lukasik has also pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return and will also face a maximum penalty of three years.

As part of their pleas both Durbon and Lukasik have agreed to forfeit property in Cape Coral and approximately $542, 760.