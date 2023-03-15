A Fort Myers & Lehigh Acres man was arrested for selling Fentanyl

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested two southwest Florida residents for felony narcotics charges.

Shawn Bonarmy and Thomas Bernard Dean were arrested after an investigation by the CCPD's Vice and Narcotics Unit revealed both Bonamy and Dean sold and arranged the selling of fentanyl in Cape Coral.

Bonamy and Dean were taken to the Lee County Jail.

Bonamy has been charged with possession with intent to sell Fentanyl, selling Fentanyl, and Driving while their license was suspended.

Dean has been charged with possession with intent to sell Fentanyl and resisting without violence.