Stolen turtles worth $30,000 are found

Posted at 8:35 PM, Mar 14, 2022
ESTERO, Fla. — Lee County deputies rescued 18 turtles that were stolen from The Turtle Source in Estero a few days ago.

The turtles were said to be valued at $30,000 in total. LCSO said they were able to find the suspect and the turtles by utilizing Real-Time Intelligence Center and facial recognition software.

According to a Public Informations Officer, the suspect who stole the turtles was brought back from Hillsborough County along with the turtles.

The owner of the facility said in a video on the LCSO Facebook that a few turtles are still missing but he is grateful to have most of them back and that the investigation was taken so seriously.

The suspect was taken into custody.

