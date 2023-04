CAPTIVA, Fla. — Turner Beach on Captiva Island will reopen for the first time since Hurricane Ian on Friday, April 7.

The beach is owned by Lee County but managed by the City of Sanibel.

The City and County worked together to make repairs to the beach following Ian.

Restrooms on Turner Beach remain closed, but portable toilets have been placed at the site.

There are 25 parking spaces available at the beach. Parking is $5 an hour.