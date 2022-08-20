Watch Now
Truck runs red light, collides with van then crashes into canal

Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 20, 2022
ESTERO, Fla.  — A pickup truck, pulling a trailer behind it, ran a red light, collided with a van, and crashed into a canal on Corkscrew Road.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 11:30 AM Saturday.

According to FHP, the pickup truck pulling a trailer behind was heading west on Corkscrew Rd as a van was heading east. The truck disregarded the red light traffic signal and collided with the front of the van.

The pickup truck entered a shoulder canal and overturned.

No serious injuries have been reported.

