LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old truck driver from Fort Meade was killed in a North River Road crash on Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the semi-truck was traveling east on County Road 78 (North River Road) west of Elmwood Drive.

According to troopers the driver traveled off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, and hit two wooden poles.

The driver was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.