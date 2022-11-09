Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County has given a list of updates and important information as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches SWFL. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

There are no evacuation orders in effect.

Lee County offices will be open for regular business tomorrow, November 10.

Solid Waste garbage and recycling collections scheduled for Thursday will continue with a delayed start time of 8 a.m. Residents should not put recycling bins or garbage cans out tonight.

LeeTran services will run Thursday with a delayed start of 7 a.m.

Lee County libraries will be open with the following exceptions: The Pine Island Public Library and the Johann Fust Community Library in Boca Grande will be closed.

Libraries impacted by Hurricane Ian remain closed. Check the Lee Library website for more information.

Shelters opened today for residents who are living in damaged homes, RVs or tents due to Hurricane Ian. The following shelter options are open and are pet-friendly:

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 North Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903.

Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero, FL 33928.

For those who need help getting to shelters, the county has activated its Emergency Transportation Plan. You can go to any of the following designated LeeTran transfer locations today until 7 p.m. for a free ride to a shelter:

Coconut Point Mall

Constitution Boulevard and U.S. 41

Fort Myers Beach Park & Ride

Sanibel Tanger Outlets

Edison Mall

Rosa Parks Transportation Center

Publix- Homestead Road, Lehigh Acres

Publix- Cape Coral North

Cape Coral Transfer Center

Merchants Crossing

If additional information is needed, call United Way’s Storm Hotline at 211 for help, or call the LeeTran Customer Service at 239-533- 8726 or LeeTran Passport Services at 239-533-0300.

Lee Department of Transportation strongly advises motorists to stay off bridges and the roads leading to them when tropical-storm force winds are sustained.

Motorists may encounter law enforcement officers around and near bridges during weather events and should follow the directions given by them.

The Lee County Department of Transportation (DOT) asks motorists to proceed with caution throughout the storm. Motorists may encounter areas of localized flooding and should turn around if they encounter standing water.

DOT crews are actively monitoring storm drains and roadways to mitigate flooding in a timely fashion.

Residents are asked to report blocked ditches, swales, canals and areas of local flooding. To make a report: