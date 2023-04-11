Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver from crash on Broadway and Moreno Ave.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a hit-and-run driver that left the scene of a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Troopers say it happened on Monday night around 7:30 p.m. on Broadway and Moreno Avenue in Lee County.

According to FHP, an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Broadway when the driver attempted to turn onto Moreno Avenue in front of a sports utility vehicle.

The 19-year-old driver of the SUV was hurt and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

Troopers say the hit-and-run vehicle was possibly a dark blue or black in color older model sedan, with left front damage, black rims, and tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

The crash remains under investigation.