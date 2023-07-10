Troopers search for suspect who fled from traffic stop

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol stopped a Genesis G70 traveling east on the Midpoint Bridge for speeding 95 mph. The driver ended up being arrested for driving while their license was suspended on Sunday.

FHP says the back seat passenger, later determined to be Tavaris Bernard Washington of Fort Myers, fled the traffic stop on foot. Washington refused to stop running away despite numerous attempts from the trooper to stop him. During the foot chase, Washington was picked up by an unknown female driving an unknown year Tesla, black in color.

Washington is now wanted by FHP for resisting without violence, drug possession, and has an active warrant for probation violation.

Anyone who has seen Washington, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.