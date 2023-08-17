Troopers arrest Fort Myers man on several charges including reckless driving on I-75

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a Fort Myers man on several charges including reckless driving, fleeing, and drug possession.

According to FHP, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Mercedes Sedan, for reckless driving, reaching speeds more than 130 mph, on northbound Interstate 75, near mile marker 120, Lee County.

The driver of the Mercedes, later identified as Derrick Jason Weaver, DOB 3/2/2002, of Fort Myers, refused to stop. Weaver lost control of the Mercedes on the northbound exit ramp of Alico Road and entered the median. Weaver exited the Mercedes and fled the scene on foot, running toward a nearby shopping plaza.

Troopers, along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, located Weaver and arrested him on the following charges.

