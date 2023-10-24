Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

FORT MYERS | Trial begins for man who police say held a family at gunpoint during home invasion

Richard Cochran trial
WFTX
A Fort Myers man accused of breaking into a home and holding a family hostage at gunpoint in September 2021 begins his trial at 8:45 Tuesday morning.
Richard Cochran trial
Posted at 10:01 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 22:54:30-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man accused of breaking into a home and holding a family hostage at gunpoint in September 2021 begins his trial at 8:45 Tuesday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, forty-year-old Richard Cochran broke into a home on Brandon Street near Page Field Airport with accomplice sixteen-year-old Robert Mosely.

LCSO said Cochran held the family at gunpoint while Mosely searched the home.

They said a family member shot and killed Mosely in self-defense. Investigators said Cochran then fled the scene, but police found him days later.

Cochran is charged with second-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary while armed, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, violation of protection against stalking, and conspiracy.

The trial starts at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the Lee County Justice Center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!