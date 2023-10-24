FORT MYERS | Trial begins for man who police say held a family at gunpoint during home invasion

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man accused of breaking into a home and holding a family hostage at gunpoint in September 2021 begins his trial at 8:45 Tuesday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, forty-year-old Richard Cochran broke into a home on Brandon Street near Page Field Airport with accomplice sixteen-year-old Robert Mosely.

LCSO said Cochran held the family at gunpoint while Mosely searched the home.

They said a family member shot and killed Mosely in self-defense. Investigators said Cochran then fled the scene, but police found him days later.

Cochran is charged with second-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary while armed, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, violation of protection against stalking, and conspiracy.

The trial starts at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the Lee County Justice Center.