TRAVEL TROUBLES: Flights at RSW delayed for hours, LCPA says it was mostly due to foggy conditions

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some travelers at RSW experienced significant delays Tuesday morning. The Lee County Port Authority said it was mostly from the dense fog.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with travelers, some saying they had nearly 6 hour delays.

Watch Bella's full report below:

“We got a text at 20 to 1 [AM] saying it was, our flight was delayed until 230 [PM],” said Sharon Hall, who is headed to Minneapolis.

"I woke up this morning at 4 AM to a ringing on my phone, which I always track all my flights flying out of Southwest, and it said expected delays,” said Lexi, headed to Denver.

It's the story we heard all day...

“Then we got another text about five minutes later, that said we were delayed till 3 [PM] and then we got another text right after that, that said, we're going to delay till 3:30 [PM], so 5 hours and 45 minutes,” said Hall.

Flight after flight getting delayed out of RSW in Fort Myers.

The Lee County Port Authority says mosts of these delays were because of the dense fog that covered our area.

The fog also created poor conditions for commuters who were out before sunrise.

However, the delays didn’t keep Sharon and Lexi from showing up early to the airport and staying hopeful.

"I actually have a separate flight to a private airport after Denver, and now I've had to move that back, like four or five hours, so hopefully it works out, but we're just gonna go with it,” said Lexi.

“We brought a deck of cards, and we're going to, you know, eat breakfast and probably lunch here,” said Hall.

Our team of Fox 4 Meteorologists will keep you up to date on, potentially, more fog that’s headed our way overnight.