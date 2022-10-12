Trash pickup begins in Fort Myers Beach

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A sign of recovery is trash pickup and that is set to begin in some of the places Hurricane Ian hit the hardest.

Lee county is asking you to follow some rules, in places like Fort Myers Beach.

Many residents around Southwest Florida are ready to start getting things back to normal.

And a big portion of that is getting rid of all of the debris in front yards.

For those heavily impacted, like Fort Myers Beach, their chance to start picking up the pieces will be starting on Wednesday.

Garbage haulers have already started picking up debris over on Pine Island for some of those household garbage items.

Now some of the things you need to know, is that residents may see trash picked up a little later than their normal collection day.

Island residents are asked to leave the trash at the side of the road.

For public health and safety reasons, solid waste requests residents to prioritize setting out kitchen trash and food waste.

If able, refrain from setting out dry household garbage until the following week.

If you live on a road that is inaccessible to truck traffic, please bring garbage sealed in plastic bags to the closest access point.