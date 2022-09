FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was arrested for trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine and over 4 grams of fentanyl following a traffic stop made by an Officer and K9 Bane.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Stacy Guess was arrested Thursday after an Officer conducted a traffic stop.

She is being held at the Lee County jail.

FMPD credits a K9 Bane on National Police K9 day his alert on the traffic stop that led to the Guess’ arrest.