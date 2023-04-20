Watch Now
Crews repairing traffic signals damaged in Hurricane Ian

Posted at 7:22 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 07:27:56-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Cape Coral and Lee County are asking drivers for their patience Thursday morning,as crews begin fixing traffic signals.

Traffic signals aren't the only thing the city is looking to fix.

They've also been working hard to repair and reinstall almost all 8,000 city stop signs.

The city made stop signs they're top priority, and are now focusing more on the remaining 49,000 street signs.

Lee county is trying to make small repairs, which will help with signal timing and vehicle detection repairs.

These small repairs are considered projects under $5,000.

County Commissioners say, they will continue to make these repairs whenever they can.

