Traffic impacts possible as Spring Training begins in SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to stay aware as Spring Training kicks off in Southwest Florida this weekend.

LCSO is asking drivers to be mindful of their speed as driving conditions could change near JetBlue Park and the Lee County Sports Complex.

This weekend's schedule is as follows:



Friday, February 24 at JetBlue Park — Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 at Lee County Sports Complex — Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 26 at JetBlue Park — Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m.