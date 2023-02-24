Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Traffic impacts possible as Spring Training begins in SWFL

Spring Training: Cardinals at Twins in Fort Myers
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Albright
Spring Training: Cardinals at Twins in Fort Myers
Posted at 7:42 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 07:42:54-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to stay aware as Spring Training kicks off in Southwest Florida this weekend.

LCSO is asking drivers to be mindful of their speed as driving conditions could change near JetBlue Park and the Lee County Sports Complex.

This weekend's schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, February 24 at JetBlue Park — Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 25 at Lee County Sports Complex — Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 26 at JetBlue Park — Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM