LEE COUNTY, Fla. — South Trail Fire Department has confirmed a large brush fire located on I-75 East of Treeline and Daniels.

The fire is causing traffic back-ups.

The South Trail Fire Rescue says no structures are in danger and the fire is under control at this time.

No, word yet on how big the fire is or the cause of it.

Drivers are being encouraged to seek an alternate route for the time being.