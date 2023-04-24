Fatal crash on San Carlos Boulevard causes lane to shut down

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal traffic crash in Lee County has shut down a part of San Carlos Boulevard.

The crash has shut down lanes from Linda Loma Drive to Heidi Lee Lane in Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to seek an alternative route until further notice.

LCSO says they will provide updates as they become available.

FOX 4 photographer on scene says crime scene tape can be scene around the area.