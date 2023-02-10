Traffic Alert: Cape Bike Night road closures this weekend

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral's popular Bike Night returns for the first time this year following Hurricane Ian.

The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Southeast 47th Terrace.

It features live music, the best bike contest, and a vendor village.

The line-up for the night consists of two bands made up of local first responders, and a ZZ Top tribute band.

It takes place on Southeast 47th Terrace between Vincennes Boulevard and Coronado Parkway.

The road closure map below for this weekend, February 11, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Cape Police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.

If you plan to attend it is free admission and there are designated places to park for bikers near Southeast 47th Terrace.

Another Bike Night is scheduled for April 8, 2023.

