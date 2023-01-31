Town of Fort Myers Beach to begin bringing sand to the beach thru beach recovery plan

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach announcing an emergency berm plan to help restore and maintain eroding shorelines.

So much of the beach has to be new because of Hurricane Ian. This includes even the sand.

A plan that looks to cut down on future storm damage.

Four months after Hurricane Ian and Fort Myers Beach is a sight to behold.

“It's a different perspective, for sure,” said Grace Hartman, visiting from Ohio.

A different perspective for people like Grace Hartman who have been drawn to the beach's natural beauty year after year.

"They've lost their homes, they've lost their jobs, and yet that spirit of Fort Myers Beach is still here.”

A spirit still present as the tide of recovery still turns, with plans for to bring in new sand to the beach are underway.

A plan over the next year that includes placing about 1.1 million cubic yards of sand on the beach. Along with emergency berms that will begin as soon as FEMA funding is confirmed.

"Everyone is rebuilding and stepping up to try to make it be like it was- make it better than what it was before,” said Hartman.

Those emergency berms along the beach are expected to provide protection from storm surge. With the hopes to reduce the chances of homes and buildings being destroyed in the event of another storm.

“I mean, whatever they can do to maintain it because it's a special place," says Hartman. "Everyone from their little spot is pitching in to where they can help rebuild it. That's amazing, to see that- the American spirit is alive and well here.”

The town says those berms will take about 3 to 4 months to complete as the town wants beachfront property owners to fill out a temporary beach management and access easement. That way all of the beach can return to its former glory.

"They're still trying, nobody is giving up so that's an awesome thing.”