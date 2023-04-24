Town leaders document concrete debris

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting this week town leaders in Fort Myers Beach will begin documenting the piles of concrete still on the curb that need to be picked up.

Our Fox 4 News cameras spotted large piles of concrete slabs along Estero Boulevard.

The piles were not picked up as part of Lee County's Curbside Debris Pickup Program because the county's contractor didn't have the equipment needed to pick up concrete debris.

The materials needed to collect the concrete debris are not typically reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) but are instead removed by demolition teams put in place.

It is still unclear on how long these piles will remain on the curb.

