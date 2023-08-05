Town Hall demolition process begins

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian, the remnants of what was once the town hall in Fort Myers beach have remained on Estero Boulevard.

That's until now, as demolition of the building began Friday, August 4.

Fort Myers Beach Mayor, Dan Allers calls the demolition bittersweet but needed as the building was beyond repair.

"After 10 months we're getting town hall taken down after all the reviews and paperwork and phone calls, we're finally starting to see this come down so we can begin to start putting something back up," Allers said.

After multiple surveys from FEMA, insurance agents, and private adjusters now, the town is looking at a timeline for the building to come down. Allers says he expects it to take just a couple of days.

Construction plans for the new town hall call for it to be sturdy enough during a storm to act as a shelter for residents who otherwise would not have a place to go.

"It's sad that it had to happen to not just the town staff but every one of our residents," Allers said.

The city has several options as far as where to build the new town hall, but they've reached no decision—just yet.

Traffic will be impacted along Estero Boulevard during this process.

